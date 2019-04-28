|
|
Wanda McCaffrey
Freehold - Wanda Maria McCaffrey, 80, of Freehold Township died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home. She was born in Lago, Cosenza, Italy.
Mrs. McCaffrey was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Adamo Scanga, and her second husband, Laurence P. McCaffrey.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Francesco P; and Denise Scanga; a daughter, Teresa M. Schiano di Cola; two brothers, Antonio Palermo and Augusto Louis Palermo; a sister, Lola Barone; four grandchildren, Luisa Rosas and husband Jose, Angela Schiano di Cola and Justin Laszlo, Adamo Scanga and Melina Scanga; and two great grandchildren, Jace Laszlo and Laila Rosas.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019