Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Freehold - Wanda Maria McCaffrey, 80, of Freehold Township died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home. She was born in Lago, Cosenza, Italy.

Mrs. McCaffrey was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Adamo Scanga, and her second husband, Laurence P. McCaffrey.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Francesco P; and Denise Scanga; a daughter, Teresa M. Schiano di Cola; two brothers, Antonio Palermo and Augusto Louis Palermo; a sister, Lola Barone; four grandchildren, Luisa Rosas and husband Jose, Angela Schiano di Cola and Justin Laszlo, Adamo Scanga and Melina Scanga; and two great grandchildren, Jace Laszlo and Laila Rosas.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019
