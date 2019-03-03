|
|
Ward F. Ladeau, Jr.
Howell Twp - Ward F. Ladeau, Jr. 74, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. He was born in Queens, NY, and resided in Matawan, NJ, prior to settling in Howell Twp., 19 years ago. Ward was a United States Veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was most recently employed as a sales associate at Raymour & Flannigan, Freehold, NJ, for 11 years, prior to his retirement. He was previously employed with Huffman Koos, Eastern Airlines, and Howell Golf Course. Ward loved golf, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ward F. Ladeau, Sr. and Sylvia Ladeau. Ward is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Ladeau of Howell Twp.; his son, Jonathan F. Ladeau of Howell Twp.; his daughter, Taryn M. Ladeau of Jackson Twp; his granddaughter, Jailynn Eccleston; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Wells, and Peggy McCoullough; his several nieces and nephews; his numerous cousins; and by his Amazing Friends; and Bing.
Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Cremation will be private. Inurnment with Military Honors will be offered at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, NJ. Please gather in the cemetery at 9:45 AM. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 3, 2019