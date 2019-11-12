|
Ward Oakley, Jr.
Manalapan Township - Ward Oakley, Jr., 83 of Manalapan Township and Boynton Beach, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.
Mr. Oakley was born in Sharon, Connecticut to Ward Oakley, Sr. and Edna Garrison Oakley. Mr. Oakley was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church, Manalapan Township.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was predeceased by his parents, a son, Douglas in 2009, and his wife, Patricia Huben Oakley in 2017.
Surviving are his daughter, Donna Oakley Hogan, Manalapan Township; two sisters, Linda Bowen, Ancram, New York, and Lillian Kanehl and her husband Bill, Mahopac, New York; two grandchildren, Amanda Hogan and Douglas Oakley; several nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Friday 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 58 Main Street, Englishtown, on Saturday at 10:00 AM followed by entombment at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. Memorial donations to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019