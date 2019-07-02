Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Toms River Yacht Club
Warren Dale Sierveld Obituary
Warren Dale Sierveld

Toms River - Warren Dale Sierveld of Toms River, NJ died peacefully on Sunday, June 30th at age 86. Warren is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverley; his daughter Lesley Stewart (Mark) of Island Heights, NJ; his grandchildren Jessica Wingert (Scott) of Hillsborough, NC, and Andrew Stewart (Lexi) of Toms River, NJ; and great-grandchildren Jack and Lucy Wingert. Born in Roanoke, VA, to Leonard and Helen Sierveld (Lilley), Warren met his future wife, Beverley, in fifth grade and spent the rest of his life with her.

He graduated in 1956 from University of Cincinnati as a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, and joined the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller stationed at Canadian Forces Base Gander, in Newfoundland, Canada, where he served for four years. Warren obtained his MBA from University of Cincinnati in 1964, and spent his professional career as an industrial engineer for Ciba-Geigy, a career which brought him from Cincinnati to Toms River in 1965. An active community member, Warren served on the Toms River Board of Education for ten years, and was a liaison to the Toms River Police Department via Neighborhood Watch. A lifelong Bridge and tennis player, you could often find Warren at the Toms River Country Club or the Toms River Yacht Club. His family remembers him as a thoughtful and driven man who was always learning, and who tirelessly supported his loved ones to pursue their goals. Warren thrived in the company of his friends and family, and always brought his energy, humor, and fun to social gatherings.

A visitation is scheduled from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, July 3rd at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River, with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. A celebration of Warren's life will be held at the Toms River Yacht Club at 1pm.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019
