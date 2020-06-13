Warren F. Disbrow Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren F. Disbrow Sr.

Warren F. Disbrow Sr, 98, of Neptune NJ, passed June 10, at his home with his caregivers, son, Warren Jr, and Deborah Taylor by his side.

Active in politics, and the Arts, he became a newspaper photographer, a manager for Acme Markets, a prolific editorial writer, ran for State Assembly in 1971, was a member of the National Historical Society, Toastmasters, an expert marksman and past member of the Eagle, Rifle and Pistol Club, winning many trophies. In later years he became an actor with lead parts in genre movies including INVASION FOR FLESH AND BLOOD, SCARLET MOON, DARK BEGINNINGS, HATE'S HAUNTED SLAY RIDE and Klaus Kinski's THE BLOODY DEAD.

He is predeceased by his wife, Eleanor, son, David, his brother Thomas,lost in WWII in the Rohna ship disaster, and brother, comic book artist Jay Disbrow.

Surviving are his son, Warren Jr (Deborah), daughter Eleanor (Angelo) Prevete, grandson Michael (Kelley) Prevete, and great grandson Vincent Prevete, sister in law Amelia, niece Valerie (Michael) Trigili, and Alex Disbrow.

Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor, and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune NJ. The procession will gather at 10:15 am at the funeral home, leaving at 10:45 am for an 11am graveside service at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 NJ Route 33, Tinton Falls, NJ. Given the Covid-19 situation masks and social distancing are required and limited to 50 people or less. Due to NJ's Covid-19 indoor dining restrictions, a future repast luncheon will be planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Rohna Fund,(rohnasurvivors.org) or "Pick Your Paw" animal adoption/rescue,(www.pickyourpaw.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved