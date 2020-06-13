Warren F. Disbrow Sr.
Warren F. Disbrow Sr, 98, of Neptune NJ, passed June 10, at his home with his caregivers, son, Warren Jr, and Deborah Taylor by his side.
Active in politics, and the Arts, he became a newspaper photographer, a manager for Acme Markets, a prolific editorial writer, ran for State Assembly in 1971, was a member of the National Historical Society, Toastmasters, an expert marksman and past member of the Eagle, Rifle and Pistol Club, winning many trophies. In later years he became an actor with lead parts in genre movies including INVASION FOR FLESH AND BLOOD, SCARLET MOON, DARK BEGINNINGS, HATE'S HAUNTED SLAY RIDE and Klaus Kinski's THE BLOODY DEAD.
He is predeceased by his wife, Eleanor, son, David, his brother Thomas,lost in WWII in the Rohna ship disaster, and brother, comic book artist Jay Disbrow.
Surviving are his son, Warren Jr (Deborah), daughter Eleanor (Angelo) Prevete, grandson Michael (Kelley) Prevete, and great grandson Vincent Prevete, sister in law Amelia, niece Valerie (Michael) Trigili, and Alex Disbrow.
Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor, and Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune NJ. The procession will gather at 10:15 am at the funeral home, leaving at 10:45 am for an 11am graveside service at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 NJ Route 33, Tinton Falls, NJ. Given the Covid-19 situation masks and social distancing are required and limited to 50 people or less. Due to NJ's Covid-19 indoor dining restrictions, a future repast luncheon will be planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Rohna Fund,(rohnasurvivors.org) or "Pick Your Paw" animal adoption/rescue,(www.pickyourpaw.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.