Warren Frederick Searles
Barnegat - Warren Frederick Searles of Four Seasons at Mirage in Barnegat passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2019. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Barnegat.
Warren was born on August 20, 1931 in Elizabeth, NJ, the oldest son of Margaret (Franks) and Fred Searles. He attended St. Mary of the Assumption Schools in Elizabeth, from kindergarten through high school and still
treasured the many friends who were his schoolmates and teammates. He was a member of the Hilltoppers, an alumni group of fellow graduates.
He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He met the love of his life and best friend, Rosanne (Soltis), when she was 16 and he was 20. After they married in 1954, they raised an active family of four children in Colonia, NJ while continuing their educations. Warren earned both an Associate Degree in Police Science, and a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Rutgers University. He wore many hats! He was a substitute high school teacher, was a certified NJ driving instructor, worked for a CPA and for 33 years he was a proud member of the Woodbridge Twp. Police Dept., retiring with the rank of lieutenant. Most of all, he was a loving husband to Rosanne and father to his 3 sons and one daughter. Later in life he enjoyed the company of his 8 grandchildren.
Warren is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Margaret Searles, and his brother W. Wayne Searles. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosanne, and his children and their spouses: Warren & Stephanie Searles, Jeffrey & Helaine Searles, Gregory & Melissa Searles and Kristin & Fred (Geff) Geoffroy as well as his grandchildren Jacob, Patrick, Alexandra, and Jeffrey, Jr. Searles and Matthew, Timothy, Daniel, and Hannah Geoffroy. He also survived by his brothers Ron Searles of Roselle Park and Fred Searles of Virginia and his loyal dog Jeter.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, April 22 from 5 to 8 pm at the Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary's Church in Barnegat or the Food Bank of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach, LBI.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019