Warren G. Yerkes
Lakewood - Warren G. Yerkes. 96, of Lakewood, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Leisure Park. Warren spent his life as a printer before retiring from Bowne Printing, New York. Born in Flushing, NY, he resided in Long Island and Manchester Twp. before moving to Lakewood. Warren served in the U.S. Army during WWII. While living in Leisure Village West, he was active in many clubs, including tennis, bocce, bowling and softball. Warren was predeceased by his wife Angela in 2019. He is survived by 3 daughters Diane Raymond and her husband Robert of Waretown, Marianne Spinner and her husband, Keith of Marietta, GA, Lorraine Brown of Oceanport, his son Russell and his wife, Christine of East Meadow, NY, his brother Richard Yerkes of Manchester Twp., 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation 1-5pm Wednesday February 12th and 9am Thursday February 13th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst followed by interment at 11am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020