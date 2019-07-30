Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Pius X,
Forked River., NJ
Warren J. DeShay, Jr.

Forked River - Warren J. DeShay Jr. of Waretown, NJ, passed away on July 28, 2019 leaving his loving family to mourn the loss. Warren was born to the late Margaret DeShay and Warren J. DeShay Sr. on July 6, 1944 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was raised in Edison, NJ and built his family a home in Franklin Park, NJ where he resided for 39 years. In 2008 he and his wife relocated to Waretown so that they could be close to the area where they had kept their boats for 45 years.

Warren was a devoted and skilled fisherman and instilled in his family a passion for the sport. Whether it was an overnight canyon fishing trip or blowfishing in the bay, there was no bigger thrill for him than to provide amazing adventures for his family. The memories of these adventures will never be forgotten. He shared his passion and knowledge and many fishing experiences with countless friends in the fishing community over the years and he will be sadly missed.

Warren was a carpenter by trade. He worked as a union carpenter until he started his own construction business, DeShay Construction. He was a lifetime member of the Franklin Park Volunteer Fire Company and served as its Chief for five years. He also served on the Franklin Township Board of Fire Commission.

Warren is survived by his devoted wife and fishing partner of 54 years Anna; his daughter, Jackie DeShay; daughter, Sandy Hickman and son-in-law Jim; and the sunshine in his life, his granddaughter Alaina. As well as his brother-in-law John Bottóne and wife Susan. He is also survived by cousins Tom Bachman, Diane Lowande, Michael Troulis, John Troulis, Uncle, Louis Troulis and countless nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday 930 am at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations to Pop Corn Park or Save the Barnegat Bay would be appreciated. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019
