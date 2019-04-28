|
|
Warren R. Schmidt
Lakewood - Warren R. Schmidt of Four Seasons Retirement Community in Lakewood, NJ passed away at Spring Meadow Assisted Living in Summit, NJ on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 93.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, May 4th, at Faith Lutheran Church, 524 South St., New Providence, NJ. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, 646 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Hts., NJ. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019