Watson Lawrence Stillwaggon
Freehold - Watson Lawrence Stillwaggon, 72, of Freehold, formerly of Eatontown, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.
Watson was the son of Watson L. Stillwaggon , Sr. and Virginia Davis Stillwaggon.
He was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls in 1966 and Monmouth College (now University) in West Long Branch in 1970.
He worked 31 years for the NJ Division of Youth and Family Services (DYFS), formerly known as the Bureau of Children's Services (BCS) and presently called the Division of Child Protection and Permanency. He also mentored Monmouth University Social Work field placement students and one became the Director of the NJ Department of Children and Families. Upon retiring, he was a caretaker for his parents. His father passed at age 100 and his mother at age 94.
Watson was blessed to have maintained long term work and social friendships. Many shared in numerous Kentucky Derby celebrations and Festivus parties. Friendships meant a lot to him and one of his closest was with his wife, Patrice, who he said changed his life. He knew their meeting, marriage and life together was a gift.
He enjoyed traveling and New Orleans was his favorite. A Saints football fan since 1967, he was thrilled when they won their division conference and the 2010 Superbowl.
Dining out and sharing good food and wine with friends brought him much pleasure. He was a fan of crossword puzzles, movies, Yankees games and reruns of old TV series, like "Maverick" and "Have Gun Will Travel". Watson supported the National World War II Museum (New Orleans), Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (VA) and the Grounds for Sculpture (Hamilton, NJ).
He leaves this life with no regrets and a thank you to all who made it an exciting trip.
Watson was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Patrice J. McCoy; cousins, Thomas Davis, Madeline Davis Crawford and God-daughter, Dolores Davis.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 6-8 pm on Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, take loved ones to dinner and drink a toast to Watson, one of the good guys. As per the imposed NJ State regulations, there will now be a maximum of 30 persons allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face protection is required as well as social distancing. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
.