Watson M. Ridenour
Wall Twp. - Watson Monroe Ridenour, of Wall, NJ passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Watson was born on August 18, 1924, in Jersey City, New Jersey and was the son of Watson and Florence (Linck) Ridenour. He grew up in Rahway and lived in Clark and Ocean. While in high school Watson played multiple sports, but his passion was baseball. Watson was a true American Patriot. After the Pearl Harbor attack and once he reached the age of 18, he voluntarily enlisted in the US Navy. Following nearly 3 years with the Navy stationed overseas he returned. On August 12, 1950, he married Joan Marie Mau from Roseland. They were married for 57 years upon her passing in 2007. Watson was a graduate of Newark State College and returned to Rahway to have a rewarding teaching career in the Rahway School System for 25 years. Upon his retirement, Watson spent his time as a volunteer for the Monmouth County Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Watson's true love was his family. He is survived by his son, John, his wife, Linda (Thomas), their children Melissa, Daniel, Courtney and Joli; his son, David and his wife, Kathleen (Stetler) their children Marie Luksch (John) and Stephanie; and his four great grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Watson will be private. Memorial Donations in Watson Ridenour's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and The Monmouth County Food Bank. For online condolences, please visit Watson's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com