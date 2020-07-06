1/1
Watson M. Ridenour
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Watson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Watson M. Ridenour

Wall Twp. - Watson Monroe Ridenour, of Wall, NJ passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Watson was born on August 18, 1924, in Jersey City, New Jersey and was the son of Watson and Florence (Linck) Ridenour. He grew up in Rahway and lived in Clark and Ocean. While in high school Watson played multiple sports, but his passion was baseball. Watson was a true American Patriot. After the Pearl Harbor attack and once he reached the age of 18, he voluntarily enlisted in the US Navy. Following nearly 3 years with the Navy stationed overseas he returned. On August 12, 1950, he married Joan Marie Mau from Roseland. They were married for 57 years upon her passing in 2007. Watson was a graduate of Newark State College and returned to Rahway to have a rewarding teaching career in the Rahway School System for 25 years. Upon his retirement, Watson spent his time as a volunteer for the Monmouth County Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Watson's true love was his family. He is survived by his son, John, his wife, Linda (Thomas), their children Melissa, Daniel, Courtney and Joli; his son, David and his wife, Kathleen (Stetler) their children Marie Luksch (John) and Stephanie; and his four great grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Watson will be private. Memorial Donations in Watson Ridenour's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Monmouth County Food Bank. For online condolences, please visit Watson's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved