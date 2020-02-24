|
|
Wayne A. White
Brick -
Wayne A. White 78, of Brick, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. He was born in Neptune, NJ to Arthur and Madeline White on August 9, 1941. He graduated from Neptune High School before serving in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. He later joined the Tinton Falls Police Department in 1969 where he served as a patrolman and detective before becoming police chief in 1980. He retired in 1994 and remained a member of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. He lived in Neptune and Toms River before moving to Brick 2 years ago.
Surviving is his wife Bernadette Chambers White; sister Gayle Sobeck and her husband William; his brother-in-law Albert Chambers and his wife Marcia; two sons, Jeffrey White, Steven White and his wife Kerry; his daughter Suzanne Widl and her husband John; four grandchildren Allison, Erin and Andrew White, and Abigail Widl; and nieces Kristie Walters, Kathleen Heckelmann, and Katie Bender.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA at 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020