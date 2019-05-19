Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Garn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne G. Garn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne G. Garn Obituary
Wayne G. Garn

Toms River - Wayne G. Garn, age 70, of Toms River, died on Thursday, May 16, 2109 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Mr. Garn was a lifelong Toms River area resident.

Mr. Garn served in the US Air Force from 1968 to 1972. Prior to his retirement in 2011, he was a letter carrier for the United States Post Office in Lakehurst for 32 years. A lifelong music lover, he played the guitar and was in a band as a young man.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; his stepson, Christopher Alexander and his wife Juli, and their children, TJ and Max, of San Antonio, TX.

Arrangements were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now