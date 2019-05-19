|
|
Wayne G. Garn
Toms River - Wayne G. Garn, age 70, of Toms River, died on Thursday, May 16, 2109 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Mr. Garn was a lifelong Toms River area resident.
Mr. Garn served in the US Air Force from 1968 to 1972. Prior to his retirement in 2011, he was a letter carrier for the United States Post Office in Lakehurst for 32 years. A lifelong music lover, he played the guitar and was in a band as a young man.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; his stepson, Christopher Alexander and his wife Juli, and their children, TJ and Max, of San Antonio, TX.
Arrangements were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019