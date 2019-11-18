|
Wayne G. McOwen
Wayne G. McOwen passed away on November 15, 2019. Wayne was born in Ocean Grove, NJ. Wayne resided in Levittown, PA for the last 31 years and was part owner of Low Cost Exhaust in Trevose. Wayne loved playing golf and basketball but most of all, playing with his 3 grandkids and spending time with his family.
Beloved husband of 41 years to Karin, father to Wayne and his wife Kate, and Pop-Pop to Emilie, Ryan and Chase. He will be missed by his Dad Jack Macaluso, of Brick, NJ, and 3 sisters Kathy McOwen and Jackie Butta of Toms River, NJ and Cindy Adams of Levittown, PA. Wayne will also be sadly missed by his brother, sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a service honoring Wayne on Wednesday November 20, 2019 starting at 6pm. The service will take place at Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, ecaware.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019