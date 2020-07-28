1/
Wayne Kinelski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Kinelski

Old Bridge - Wayne Jan Kinelski 75, of Old Bridge formerly of Jackson, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020. Born in 1944 in New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Manfredi) Kinelski. Before retirement Wayne worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. Wayne grew up in Milltown and also spent 44 years in Jackson.

He will dearly be missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his daughters, Donna Kinelski Romano and husband Mark of Old Bridge, Tammy Kinelski of Tinton Falls; his siblings Frank & Tom and sister Donna Bankowski. Wayne has four grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Gianna, and Colton.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-8pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. A service will be held the next day at 10AM at the Funeral Home followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Director, Allen J. Freeman at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rezem Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved