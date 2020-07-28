Wayne Kinelski



Old Bridge - Wayne Jan Kinelski 75, of Old Bridge formerly of Jackson, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020. Born in 1944 in New Brunswick, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Manfredi) Kinelski. Before retirement Wayne worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. Wayne grew up in Milltown and also spent 44 years in Jackson.



He will dearly be missed by his family and friends.



Surviving are his daughters, Donna Kinelski Romano and husband Mark of Old Bridge, Tammy Kinelski of Tinton Falls; his siblings Frank & Tom and sister Donna Bankowski. Wayne has four grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Gianna, and Colton.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-8pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. A service will be held the next day at 10AM at the Funeral Home followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.



Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Director, Allen J. Freeman at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store