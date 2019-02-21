|
Wayne M. Stevenson
Long Branch - Wayne M. Stevenson, age 88 of Long Branch, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home. Born in Chester, PA, he had lived in Long Branch since 1966. For 30 years, Mr. Stevenson was a Guidance Counselor and tennis coach at Long Branch High School before retiring in 1989. He graduated from The George School and Bucknell University. Wayne was owner of Courtside Antiques, he worked for William Barron Auctioneer, was a member of the Long Branch Historical Society and served his Country Honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.
Wayne was predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia "Ginny" Stevenson in 2012. Surviving are family and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23 from 10-12 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019