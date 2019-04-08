|
|
Wayne R. Hewitson
Brick - Wayne R. Hewitson, known by most as "Moochie", passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 in his Brick, NJ home from natural causes. He was 60 years of age. Wayne worked as a pipefitter for the Local #9 for 35 years before his retirement in 2013. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
He is predeceased by his parents James and Dorothy Hewitson and brother Robert.
He is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Blair; his daughter, Kendra (Lacy) Miles, and his son, Daniel (Brianne) Hewitson; brothers James (Susan) Hewitson of Neptune City, NJ and John (Peggy) Hewitson of Toms River, NJ; sisters Deborah (James) Kirk of Delray Beach, FL and Laurie (Richard) Zahlmann of Neptune, NJ; grandchildren Courtney Grimm and Charla Zaidi; 15 Nieces and Nephews and 7 grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at the Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave. in Neptune, NJ. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects are welcome.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019