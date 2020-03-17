|
|
Wendy A. Weltzien
Oakhurst - Wendy A. Weltzien, 70, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was born in Long Branch and lived in Tinton Falls and Long Branch before moving to Oakhurst 40 years ago.
She was as a teacher for Hazlet Township Board of Education teaching 3rd and 5th grade before becoming a teacher for the Neptune Board of Education at Project Excel before retiring.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Henry C. Weltzien; daughter, Jennifer and her husband James Cozzolino and 3 grandsons, Owen, Jake and Cody.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 pm Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020