Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Weltzien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy A. Weltzien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy A. Weltzien Obituary
Wendy A. Weltzien

Oakhurst - Wendy A. Weltzien, 70, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She was born in Long Branch and lived in Tinton Falls and Long Branch before moving to Oakhurst 40 years ago.

She was as a teacher for Hazlet Township Board of Education teaching 3rd and 5th grade before becoming a teacher for the Neptune Board of Education at Project Excel before retiring.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Henry C. Weltzien; daughter, Jennifer and her husband James Cozzolino and 3 grandsons, Owen, Jake and Cody.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 pm Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -