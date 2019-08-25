|
|
Wendy C. Fahey
Point Pleasant Beach - Wendy C. Fahey, (nee Chevalier) 69 of Point Pleasant Beach passed away on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at her daughter's home with her loving family by her side. Wendy was born in Elizabeth and had lived throughout the northeast due to her father's military career. She was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School, Mt Holly, NJ where she was known for her brains & beauty. Wendy was on the Junior Homecoming court & then crowned Homecoming Queen her Senior year. She received her bachelor's degree in English from Beaver College (Arcadia College) in Glenside, PA. The summer before her sophomore year at college, she left from her family's home in Bay Head, NJ to attend Woodstock, this past weekend marked the 50th anniversary she attended the festival. Wendy worked in retail sales for over 40 years and retired from Stella E Luna, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. She was an avid football fan and adored her Pittsburg Steelers, she loved reading, caring for her plants and especially watching the love of her life, her granddaughter Maddox Christine Burke.
Wendy was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Doris Chevalier, her niece & nephew Christine and John Couch and her loving brother Val Chevalier. She is survived by her devoted children Tara Fahey and her fiancé Jason Burke of Brick and Magee Fahey and his partner Kimberly De Los Angeles of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, and her cherished granddaughter Maddox. Wendy is also survived by her beloved sisters Corrine Batcho and her husband Joseph of Orlando, FL and Deborah Smith and her husband Ed of Point Pleasant and many nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday August 31st, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a memorial service to begin at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jersey Shore Animal Center 185 Brick Blvd Brick, NJ 08723. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019