Wendy Lapidus-Saltz



Evanston, IL - Wendy Lapidus-Saltz, 61 years old, It is with great sadness that Wendy has left our world peacefully on Friday, March 15th in Northbrook, IL. She was 61 years old. Wendy was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived in several states, mostly in the Chicago area with her husband of 39 years, Ian.



Wendy struggled fiercely with Younger Onset Alzheimer's Disease over the past several years. She was a resident at Arden Courts of Northbrook for the past 3 years. She leaves behind her husband, Ian, who has always loved her more than words could describe from the day he met her in 1974.



She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Holly Lapidus of Long Branch, NJ, Gretchen Lapidus Lavine of Mexico City, Mexico and her "Chicago Mom" Fritzi Berkson of Northbrook, IL.



Wendy was loved and respected by her very close friends and family.



She was predeceased by her parents, Jeanette and Julius Saltz, her beloved uncle, Emanuel Simon and her grandmother, Anna Margulies Simon.



To say that Wendy loved writing is an understatement. She loved how the physical parts of language, words, and sentences could be arranged to touch and improve people's lives. This talent was very evident in all her writings.



Wendy was a walking dictionary. You could ask her any word, common or archaic, and she would know its meaning. This led to a fellowship and a Master's degree in English and Linguistics from the University of Southern California followed by a successful career as an advertising creative director and hypnotist, primary in the Chicago area. Wendy continued to write and draw after her diagnosis until she lost the ability to do so.



Wendy was educated in the Jewish tradition where she honed her skills in ethical analysis. She was passionate about justice and fairness. She was a serious and kind person who strived to correct injustice when she saw it. She was especially passionate about the equal rights of women.



Donations may be made to the or any charity that encourages all people to write, create, and think outside the box for the common good.



Funeral services will be Monday, March 18th at a time to be announced at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Please refer to the funeral home's website at www.woolleyboglioli.com for further information. Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary