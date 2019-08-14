|
|
Wendy Ward
Freehold Borough - On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Wendy Ward died peacefully at her residence in Freehold Borough. Wendy was a homemaker and active member of the Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 where she served as an officer.
She enjoyed spending time with her father in Tennessee, , her aunt Joan Steinberg, and cousin Joanne Applegate in St. Augustine, Florida. Despite Wendy's many surgeries and physical pain, she enjoyed walking and shopping in downtown Freehold and enjoyed talking to the people she met in her travels downtown.
Wendy also loved all animals including her two cats, Margie and Racer. She always shared if she could, she would have a farm with every animal on it so she could tend to them.
Wendy leaves behind her longtime partner, Robert Trilby, Freehold; her father Richard Ward,Tennessee and her mother Bonnie Coffin, Florida; her aunt Joan Steinberg, Florida; her cousins, Chip Applegate, Kentucky and Joanne Applegate, Florida; her brother, Terrence Ward and his wife Jean, Florida; and her uncle Chuck Ward, Toms River. Wendy leaves behind many friends whom she considered her extended family whom she loved dearly, there are too many to list.
The Ward family would like to thank the members of the Freehold Borough Police Department Patrol and Detective Divisions and Freehold First Aid and Emergency Squad whose professionalism made this easier for our family during this difficult time as well as the friends and neighbors who were there to assist us.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 1454 services will be held at 11 a.m. The interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019