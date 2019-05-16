|
|
Wilbert M. Thomas
Cliffwood - Wilbert M. Thomas, 70 of Cliffwood, NJ passed away on May 3, 2019 at home. Visitation will be 10 am Saturday May 18 until the funeral service at 11 am at Community Bible Fellowship Church, 268 Cliffwood Ave. West, Cliffwood. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleums, Marlboro. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019