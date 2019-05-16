Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Bible Fellowship Church
268 Cliffwood Ave. West
Cliffwood, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Bible Fellowship Church
268 Cliffwood Ave. West
Cliffwood, NJ
Cliffwood - Wilbert M. Thomas, 70 of Cliffwood, NJ passed away on May 3, 2019 at home. Visitation will be 10 am Saturday May 18 until the funeral service at 11 am at Community Bible Fellowship Church, 268 Cliffwood Ave. West, Cliffwood. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleums, Marlboro. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019
