Whiting - Wilberta Schreiber, 94, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born in Woodbridge, NJ to the late John and May Antonette.
Willie married the love of her life, Thomas Schreiber, in 1943. They were married for 72 years before his passing in 2015. Willie lived in Dumont, NJ for 33 years before relocating to Whiting, NJ in 1982. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting and found great strength in her Catholic faith.
Willie was a devoted mother and homemaker who embraced every moment with her family. Family visits and summer vacations were cherished memories for all. She will always be remembered for her extraordinary gift giving at Christmas. She possessed so many talents including baking, sewing and knitting, which she freely shared with others. And she was especially athletic, even into her golden years.
Willie leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of the time she spent with family and friends. Her children will be forever grateful for her love, laughter and the importance she placed on all of us being together.
Willie was predeceased by her son, Gary, granddaughter, Elizabeth and her brother, Harry. She is survived by her son, Thomas and his wife, Madeline of Whiting, NJ; three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Bruce VanKlompenberg of Berlin, MD, Kathy and Lawrence Webb of Whiting, NJ and Mary Beth and Robert Nicholas of Monroe, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Thursday, September 26th at 10:45am at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. Inurnment will follow at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019