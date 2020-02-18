|
|
Willard John "Bill" Malcheski, Jr.
Naples, FL - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear nephew, cousin and friend, Willard John "Bill" Malcheski, Jr., 78, who passed away peacefully at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL on February 15, 2020. Bill was a current resident of Naples, FL and was formerly of Keyport, NJ and San Francisco, CA. Bill was born in New Jersey on November 9, 1941 and was raised in Keyport, NJ. He was employed by Bell Telephone Laboratories, Holmdel, NJ and Bank of America, San Francisco, CA. Later in life when Bill lived in San Francisco he lived with a sweeping view of the Bay. He was a popular regular at lively eateries and cafe's and was frequently found with many friends at Peets Coffee on Filmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Sr. and Stella Cherry. He is survived by his aunt, Ann Malcheski (99 yrs) and cousins, JoAnn (Malcheski) Trampler, William E. and Mary Louise Sanford and very dear friends, Caden Gray and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Springwater.
Thank you to the many people who loved and cared for Bill at Bayshore Memory Care, Vitas Healthcare and Avow Hospice, all of Naples, FL.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020