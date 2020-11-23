1/1
William A. Bradshaw
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Bradshaw

Point Pleasant Beach - William A. Bradshaw, 73, lifelong resident of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Bill was a Master Craftsman who had his own business called Splinters and was also woodshop teacher at Lakewood High School. In the summers, Bill worked on the charter boats. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman. Bill was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Point Pleasant Beach.

Bill is survived by his wife Toni Ann; his son William Bradshaw of Point Pleasant Beach; his daughter and son-in-law Toni-Leigh and Tim Chamberlain of Point Pleasant Beach; his brother Philip Bradshaw of Lower Bank, NJ; his sister and brother-in-law Susie and Stan Marchwinski of Point Pleasant; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jackie and Larry Duff; his grandchildren Ella and Nick Chamberlain; and several nieces and nephews.

Viewing hours will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Peter's Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved