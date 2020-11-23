William A. Bradshaw



Point Pleasant Beach - William A. Bradshaw, 73, lifelong resident of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Bill was a Master Craftsman who had his own business called Splinters and was also woodshop teacher at Lakewood High School. In the summers, Bill worked on the charter boats. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman. Bill was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Point Pleasant Beach.



Bill is survived by his wife Toni Ann; his son William Bradshaw of Point Pleasant Beach; his daughter and son-in-law Toni-Leigh and Tim Chamberlain of Point Pleasant Beach; his brother Philip Bradshaw of Lower Bank, NJ; his sister and brother-in-law Susie and Stan Marchwinski of Point Pleasant; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jackie and Larry Duff; his grandchildren Ella and Nick Chamberlain; and several nieces and nephews.



Viewing hours will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Peter's Church, Point Pleasant Beach. Interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ.









