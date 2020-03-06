Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. England


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. England Obituary
William A. England

Richmond - William Anthony England of Richmond, VA passed away March 3, 2020. Bill was born in Newark, NJ on June 13, 1926. He was predeceased in death by his parents William H. "Pop" and Mary (Lenihen) England, his wife Vera C. England and brother James England. He is survived by his son William F. (Carolyn), grandson William A. (Dawn), granddaughter Christine and great-grandchildren Samantha and Ryan England, his brother Robert (Pam), and his nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps. Bill was a member of the Steamfitters Union, Local 475. After he retired Bill became a Master Gardener with the Master Gardeners of Ocean County. He moved to Richmond, VA in 2015 to be near his family. He was loved by all and will be missed. The family will receive visitors at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ on Sunday from 1-4 PM. Funeral services will be Monday 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home, Everyone can arrive at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Master Gardeners of Ocean County or to a . www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -