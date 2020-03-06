|
|
William A. England
Richmond - William Anthony England of Richmond, VA passed away March 3, 2020. Bill was born in Newark, NJ on June 13, 1926. He was predeceased in death by his parents William H. "Pop" and Mary (Lenihen) England, his wife Vera C. England and brother James England. He is survived by his son William F. (Carolyn), grandson William A. (Dawn), granddaughter Christine and great-grandchildren Samantha and Ryan England, his brother Robert (Pam), and his nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps. Bill was a member of the Steamfitters Union, Local 475. After he retired Bill became a Master Gardener with the Master Gardeners of Ocean County. He moved to Richmond, VA in 2015 to be near his family. He was loved by all and will be missed. The family will receive visitors at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ on Sunday from 1-4 PM. Funeral services will be Monday 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home, Everyone can arrive at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Master Gardeners of Ocean County or to a . www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020