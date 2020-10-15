1/1
William A. Krott Sr.
William A. Krott, Sr.

Wall Township - William A. Krott Sr., Wall Township. A hard working, creative, well respected and loved "Bill" was born in Allaire (now the State Park) to Wasil and Mary (Ankwicz) Krott in 1930. He was a lifetime resident of Wall. Bill served in the US Army NG Reserves 1950-56. Also, he was a Wall Township Police Sergeant (Badge #6); a 32nd degree Mason-Ocean Lodge, Central Jersey; and retired, after 58 years, from Monmouth County Local #2250 Carpenter's Union. Bill was married to his beloved wife, nurse, companion and square dance partner of 73 years, Beverly (Forgerson) Krott. He loved and was extremely proud of his four children and their spouses: Linda (Bill) Applegate, Cindy (Rick) Allen, Bill (Romayne) Krott, Tim (Melissa) Krott. "Gramps" adored and was totally devoted to his 8 grandchildren: Jason, Casey, Jeanette, Bill, Taylor, Michael, Becca and Adrianna and 7 great-grandchildren: Lillianna, Gary, Jason (JJ), Ruby, James, Roxanne and Emberly. He was a member of Wall United Methodist Church; past President of Farmingdale/Howell Kiwanis; past President of the Monmouth County Rifle and Pistol Club; Past President of The Jersey Blue's Rod and Gun Club; Life Member NRA; former Vice-President NJ Federation of Sportsmen Club; an avid sportsman; NJ Hunter Education Safety Instructor (25 yrs); Scout Leader Troop 13 Farmingdale; Monmouth Council Battleground District Boy Scout Committee member. Bill loved animals, hunting, fishing, wood-working, Country Western Music, his many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and America. Donations in Bill's memory would be appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
