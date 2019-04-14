|
William A. Mechmann
Jackson Twp - William A.,93, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Twp., NJ. He was born in Bronx, NY and resided in Marlboro, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 7 years ago.
William was a United States Army Veteran serving in World War II with the 1262nd Service Command Unit, the Blue Devils, achieving the rank of Technical Sgt. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1949 and attended Fordham Law School where he received his Juris Doctor Degree.
William was employed as a labor relations attorney with Federated Allied Department Stores Corp. for 20 years prior to his retirement. In addition he was an Arbitrator in New York for clients including the American Stock Exchange, The New York Stock Exchange, and the National Association of Security Dealers.
He was a former communicant, Lector and Eucharistic Minister with St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church in Marlboro. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. William was Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Marlboro Free Public Library from 1970-2002.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Emily Mechmann. William is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosemarie Mechmann; his sons, William Mechmann and his late wife, Donna of Warminster, PA, and Paul Mechmann and his wife, Ann of Nashville, TN; his daughters, Barbara Porcelli and her husband, Jack of Jackson Twp., and Stephanie Mechmann and her husband, Alex Rosenwald of Tinton Falls, NJ; and by his grandchildren, Lauren, Gabrielle, Samantha, Juliette, Kelly Ann, and Christopher.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home. His funeral liturgy will be offered at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel's Historic Roman Catholic Church, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro, NJ. Interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro, NJ 07746. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in William's memory to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, 383 West State Street, Trenton, NJ 08607, www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org, or Marlboro Free Public Library, 1 Library Ct. Marlboro, NJ 07746, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019