Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s Church
Brick, NJ
Brick - William A. Morrison, 84 of Brick passed away Monday March 4, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. He was born in Irvington, NJ and lived in Brick most of his life.

William served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Dominic's Church, Brick. He retired from Smith Corona Machine Company before owning Precision Copier in Brick. He was a member of the Robert Jost Sr. Memorial Horseshoe League in Wall Twp., and a member of the Meridian Tilton Gym where he had many friends.

He was predeceased by his nephew Gregory Morrison. Surviving are his nephews John Morrison, Michael Morrison, William Morrison and Edward Morrison and their families. He is also survived by many beloved cousins and his longtime friends Jack Campbell and Carl Taub, and his cat Lady Jane.

Visitation will be Friday March 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88, Brick.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Dominic's Church, Brick. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
