William (Bill) A. Naddeo
Colts Neck - William (Bill) A. Naddeo - The world lost an all-around great guy when William (Bill) A. Naddeo of Colts Neck, NJ passed away on 3/5/19, at the much too young age of 57 following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. His wife Jane was by his side.
Bill was born in the Bronx and raised in Bergen County, NJ. He attended River Dell High School where he played football and was on the wrestling team. Bill graduated from William Paterson College with a degree in computer science and spent most of his career at Lever Brothers in NYC before starting a systems consulting business. He retired in 2001.
Bill and Jane's love affair began at McDonald's in River Edge where they both held summer jobs during high school. Jane was enamored with Bill's adventurous spirit and was game to join in. He took her on motorcycle rides and to her first concert (Southside Johnny) and taught her to play golf. He even got her to go camping - in a tent. After 9 years of dating they married in 1989. To this day, Bill and Jane shared a particularly close relationship and they enjoyed life. Bill loved to entertain and he graciously hosted countless parties over the years at their home. Bill always said that life exceeded his expectations and that he was a lucky man. In his wildest dreams he never imagined that he would see so many truly beautiful places. However, at the end of the day, Bill mostly enjoyed routine everyday things like golf, coffee with the morning paper, politics (MSNBC) and crossword puzzles. Bill also loved his cat Norton, who remained alongside him throughout his illness and who misses him greatly.
Bill shared an incredible bond with his nephew and godson Nick Peist and treated him like a son. From a very young age, Bill taught Nick the importance of integrity and kindness. He taught Nick how to play golf and he was proud of the young man Nick had become.
Bill loved to play golf and he really cherished the camaraderie of his friends at the Colts Neck Golf Club where he was a charter member. He created and ran a non-profit golf association within the club which sponsored competitive and fun events. Bill especially enjoyed the 19th hole tossing back a few Stellas surrounded by friends laughing and telling stories. Bill loved his golf buddies and they loved him. He had 4 holes-in-one and ticked an item off the bucket list when he played Pebble Beach on his 50th birthday. He was fortunate to have played many great golf courses over the years including St. Andrews.
Bill is pre-deceased by his parents Evelyn and Alfred Naddeo. In addition to his wife Jane, he is survived by his brother Robert (and Diane) Naddeo and by his sister Evelyn (and Tom) Egan and by nephews James Naddeo, Thomas Naddeo, Ryan Egan and Doug Egan and niece Julia Naddeo. Bill leaves behind his in-laws Tom & Annamae Morrisroe, Kathy, Ken and Nick Peist, Tom Morrisroe, Eileen Morrisroe, Deb Gray and Lou Santucci. He also leaves many cousins and an extensive group of friends.
The family thanks Dr. Ian Horkheimer and RCCA Little Silver for their compassionate and personalized care. Heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Riverview Medical Center and to the nurses in particular for their incredible support and expert care.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9th at 11 a.m. at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019