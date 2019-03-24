|
|
William A. Riley
Waretown - William A. Riley, age 85, died peacefully March 21, 2019. He leaves his wife of 64 years Kathleen (Howe) Riley and his children Allen (Juli), Scott (Kathleen), Brian, Darren (Kenneth), Leslie (John) and Kim (Thomas). He also leaves his cherished grandchildren Matthew, Kaila, Brendan, Allie, James and John. A memorial service will be held Apr. 20, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Manahawkin Elks Lodge at 520 Hilliard Blvd in Manahawkin, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider the or Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019