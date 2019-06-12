|
William A. Schmidt (Bill), 79, of Oakhurst, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Newark and Kearny, NJ before serving 3 years in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1959. He married the love of his life, the former Doris O'Donohue in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, Kearny, NJ. After moving to Oakhurst in 1970, he worked as a self-employed Master Plumber and also a partner in Seaview Plumbing and Heating later on. He worked for the Township of Ocean and many surrounding towns as a plumbing sub-code official. He then opened the doors to Schmidt Plumbing and Heating with his son. For eight years, Bill also loved to share his profession while teaching the NJ State Master Plumber course for the Monmouth County Vocational School District. Bill worked for the NJ State Department of Community Affairs as a Construction Official in the School Plan Review Unit retiring in 2004. He then went on to work part-time for the Township of East Brunswick as a plumbing inspector. Bill was very proud of his career that "helped protect the health of the nation." While continuously working, Bill's most proud and happiest moments could be found with his loving family.
He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and son, vacationing in Fort Myers, Florida with his wife, and traveling to visit his five grandchildren around the country. His favorite pastimes included a good game of Pinochle, teaching his grandchildren various card games or firearm training, and going camping with his loved ones. Bill was an avid turkey hunter and loved going for walks through the woods. He could often be found around town sharing a small cup of coffee with his lifelong friends. Bill was a member of the Marine Corps League: Cpl. Philip A. Reynolds Detachment 203 and the Central Jersey Rifle & Pistol Club. He was a former member of the NJ State League of Master Plumbers and NJ Plumbing Inspectors Association.
He is predeceased by his parents, William and Cecilia, and his brother-in-law, James O'Donohue. Bill is survived by the love of his life, Doris [O'Donohue], his daughter, Maryann [Schmidt] Kruse and husband Warren, his son William B. Schmidt and wife Donna, and his five grandchildren, Robert, Catherine, and Cassidy Kruse and Daniel and Kimberly Schmidt. He is also survived by his three brothers, James, Edward, and Leonard, their wives, several nieces, nephews, loving neighbors, and friends. Bill will be greatly missed by all that were lucky enough to have known him.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 13 from 4-8 p.m. at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 2nd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch NJ. Interment to follow at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org for condolences please visit
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019