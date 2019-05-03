William A. Senck, Sr.



Oakhurst -



William "Bill" A. Senck Sr., 62, of Oakhurst passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center.



Bill worked for the Ocean Township Board of Education, where the school district community admired him. When Bill was not working, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davison Motorcycle with many friends and groups along the way. Often, Bill could be found early mornings at various beachfronts capturing beautiful sunrises, nature and animals on his camera. Overall, the love for his family was paramount throughout his entire life. Bill will be truly missed by all who knew him. Bill was a proud father and most recently a new "Grandpa".



Bill was predeceased by his parents Walter and Dorothy. He is survived by his children; Rebecca E. Donovan and her husband Michael W. Donovan, III of Neptune Township and William A. Senck Jr. and his wife Kayla of Ocean Township. He is also survived by his grandson Carter "William" Donovan.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 12pm-3pm, with a religious service beginning at 2:30pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.