William Albert Cadmus
William Albert Cadmus

Brielle - William Albert Cadmus, 75, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Bill was born in Paterson and raised in Glen Rock. He graduated from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, PA and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Bill was a CPA at Withum for the majority of his career, attaining a position of partner with the firm. He served as a deacon at Trinity Bible Church for many years. He had a passion for golf and was a big supporter of both regional and local sports clubs.

Bill is predeceased by his two brothers, Raymond and Robert Cadmus. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ruth; his daughter, Deborah Livesday and her husband Larkin, Jr. of Morristown, TN; his son, Kenneth Cadmus and his wife Deanna of Pawcatuck, CT; and 5 grandchildren, Sienna, Larkin III, Katelyn, Addison and Matthew. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Brookes and her husband Ronald; and 2 sister-in-laws, Dorothy Cadmus and Carol Cadmus.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4 to 7pm at Trinity Bible Church, 3801 Allenwood Lakewood Rd. Allenwood, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm at the church following visitation. Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11am at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ is in charge of the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to can be made in Bill's memory to Trinity Bible Church. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
