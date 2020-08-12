William Alexander SteelEarly in the morning, August 9, 2020 the world lost William Alexander Steel, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, and friend to many. Born in Brooklyn, NY on New Year's Eve, 1945 to James & Helen Steel, the family moved to Belmar, NJ in 1949. He graduated from Belmar Elementary and Manasquan High School (Class of '63). After a semester at Monmouth College, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, achieved the rank of sergeant, and while stationed at Parris Island, was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Discharged in 1967, he returned to the Shore, enrolled at Ocean County College, and worked as a lifeguard at Loch Arbour Beach. He met and then married the love of his life, Nancy in 1969. Following a serious injury while working for NJ Bell as an installer, he returned to college and graduated with a BA from Trenton State College in 1972. He settled in Shark River Hills, where he and Nancy raised their two children, Jill and Brian.Bill originally planned to go into government service, but a history professor recognized his gift and recommended he go into teaching. He was right! Mr. Steel will be most notably remembered for his love and passion for US history that he instilled in his students while teaching 7th and 8th grade history at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, in Neptune City for 32 years. Many fondly remember singing the Declaration of Independence along with the "5th Dimension" and memorizing the Gettysburg Address prior to their trip to Gettysburg. In 1992 he was honored as Neptune City's Teacher of the Year and received a State of New Jersey Governor's Teacher Recognition Program Award. He loved his students and took pride that many kept in touch, maintained friendships, and sought his advice long after they had graduated.Mr. Steel also worked as a special officer for the town of Belmar during his summers and later as a pari-mutuel teller at Monmouth Park. He was an avid golfer and lifelong NY Giants fan and was well known for his ability and flair for telling jokes.Predeceased by his parents and his brother James, he is survived by his wife of 51years Nancy, daughter Jill, son Brian, brother Robert Steel, 17 nieces and nephews, and the most recent joy and light of his life, his granddaughter Gracelynn Dobson. She will miss her morning snuggles and breakfasts with her PopPop.Those who were blessed to know Mr. Steel knew what a very special person he was, a man who spent his life enriching others' lives: loving his family, teaching, making people laugh and serving his community. He is and will be greatly missed.The family wishes to thank Bill's visiting Nurse John and the doctors and nurses of Jersey Shore University Medical Center, especially our NW 2nd floor "family", for their care and compassion.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots or First Presbyterian Church of Belmar.Visitation will be on Monday August 17, from 4 to 8 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street Belmar NJ.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Committal to follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit