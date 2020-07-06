William Antonides
Naples, FL - William Antonides of Naples, Florida, died on July 3, 2020. He was born in New York City to Ira and Elizabeth Antonides.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons William, Jr., Frank, and John; brother Frank; and six grandchildren: Kara, William III, Emma, Curtis, John, Jr., and Jordan. Bill is pre-deceased by his parents, sister Laura, and wife Dorothy.
He appreciated life and lived it fully. He was a most loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, a dedicated brother, a dear uncle and a reliable friend. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Bill held a number of accounting positions and eventually founded the William E. Antonides & Co. accounting firm which served many communities in New Jersey. He loved his work and was dedicated to his clients. Prior to moving to Naples, Florida, Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and parishioner of St. Rose of Lima and St. Robert Bellarmine parishes in Freehold, NJ.
Family members will be receiving friends on Sunday, July 12 at the Fuller Funeral Home in Naples Florida from 2 pm until 4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 13 at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
that feeds the hungry. Well-wishers may write on Bill's Tribute Wall at www.fullernaples.com
.