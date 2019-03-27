|
William Archie Blount
Ocean - William Archie Blount, 61 of Ocean, NJ peacefully passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 after a long illness. William, who many of his dear friends knew as "Bill," will be greatly missed. His humor, his character and his wit were phenomenal. He could cheer up any room, at any time, as soon as he entered it. Visitation will be 10 am Friday March 29 until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019