Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ocean - William Archie Blount, 61 of Ocean, NJ peacefully passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 after a long illness. William, who many of his dear friends knew as "Bill," will be greatly missed. His humor, his character and his wit were phenomenal. He could cheer up any room, at any time, as soon as he entered it. Visitation will be 10 am Friday March 29 until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019
