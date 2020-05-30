William Arnold Smock Sr.



Brick - William Arnold Smock, Sr., aged 72 of Brick, New Jersey passed away on Monday May 25, 2020. He was born in Neptune and lived in Asbury Park and Belmar NJ. He attended High School in Wall Township.



Bill met his wife, Lois in 1963, they became High School sweethearts and were inseparable ever since. They married in 1968 and their 52-year marriage was blessed with three children, a grand-daughter, and many four-legged fur babies large and small along the way. Bill cherished his family and enjoyed nothing more than to be surrounded by them all, whether in everyday life or at holiday gatherings.



Bill lived life to the full and could be quite the jokester. His quick wit and infectious smile were enjoyed by friends and family alike. To say he was fun loving would be an understatement. He had a passion for photography and enjoyed fishing, chess, guitar, and any other instrument he could get his hands on. His one unfinished dream was to get his pilot's license. He appreciated all nature intrinsically, from the landscape and sky to all God's creatures big and small. Bill was extremely proud of his heritage. He traced his ancestry from the Netherlands in 1654 to America. His family settled in Monmouth County in 1712. Many Smocks fought in the revolutionary war. His local and American pride ran deep. His legacy is as big as his heart and he will always be loved, deeply missed, and remembered often and fondly.



He was predeceased by his parents, Arnold, and Doris Smock. His Son, Billy Smock, his younger brother Walter Smock and his younger sisters; Beverley (Bonnie) Palmer, and Patricia Johnson.



He is survived by his wife, Lois Smock, and his two daughters Cyndi Freschi and Laurie Smock. One grandchild, Alexa (Lexy) Freschi and her father, Ron Freschi, and his older brother Larry Smock, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Private Burial at the family plot at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.



A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.



Flowers are welcomed if you'd like to send them.



Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall, NJ is in charge of the funeral arrangements









