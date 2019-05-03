Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Waretown - William Arthur Robbins, age 72, of Waretown, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. Born in Hackensack, William was raised in Dumont and graduated Dumont High in 1964. He then lived in Tenafly before moving to Waretown in 1972. He worked as a surveyor for over 40 years with the International Operating Engineers Union Local #825 in Springfield before retiring 10 years ago. William proudly served our country in the Unites States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he was an Air Traffic Controller. He was a member of the American Legion Post #232 in Barnegat. William also had his real estate license, loved gardening, and enjoyed fishing, boating, and clamming in his spare time.

William is survived by his wife Kathie (Bonham) Robbins of Waretown; his mother-in-law Kathleen Bonham Wagner of Barnegat; his son Adam and his wife Jennifer of Waretown; and his brother Chuck Robbins and his wife Nancy of Toms River. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his beloved dog Max.

The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 3PM to 7PM with a prayer service beginning at 6:30PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory can be made to the , 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019
