William B. Ford, Sr.
Pine Beach - William (Bill) Bradford Ford, Sr., (83), of Pine Beach, NJ passed away on Sunday, at home after a long illness.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce; three children: Christine Radice and her husband Mark of Peoria, AZ; Kathleen Ford of Fort Myers, Fl; William Ford, Jr. of Toms River, NJ; and one sister, Joan Luker, formerly of Willingboro, NJ. Bill is also survived by four grandchildren: Dr. Courtney Cox and her husband Dr. Trevor Cox of Cape Coral, Fl; Dr. Cody Pollack and his fiancee Dr. Xiao Lu of Cleveland, Ohio; Casey Steets of Windermere, Fl; Dr. Brandon Pollack of Red Bank, NJ; one great grandson, Dylan Cox; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Born February 6, 1936, he lived the majority of his life in Toms River. Upon graduating from Toms River High School, he joined the United States Coast Guard, serving his time in New York patrolling the Hudson River. In 1961, he began a long and successful career with the Dover Township Police Department, achieving the rank of Captain before retiring.
Throughout his life he had many interests, but was happiest when out on his boat fishing in the Barnegat Bay or in his deer stand in the Pine Barrens.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Master Sgt. Wilbur E. Ford and his wife Mary; his sister, Marcella Reininghaus; his brother, Colonel Wilbur E. Ford, Jr. and his wife Carol; his niece, Carol Ann O'Connell; and his nephew, Dr. Michael Ford.
Bill wishes to spend eternity among the pines, so his ashes will be spread in his favorite spot in the Pine Barrens at a later date. Those who wish to pay their final respects are welcome at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 on Friday, December 27, 2019, viewing from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. One hundred percent of your donations go to finding a cure.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019