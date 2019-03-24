Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
William Gay
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Gay


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William B. Gay Obituary
William B. Gay

Brick - William B. Gay, age 88, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at home. Born in Spring Lake, he lived in Boonton prior to moving to Brick 62 years ago. He worked as a Chief Lineman for Jersey Central Power and Light in Lakewood for many years before his retirement. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. William loved fishing on his 27' Shamrock boat called the "Glass Mistress" and was a member of the Jersey Shark Coast Anglers in Brick. His love of hunting took him all over the country.

William was predeceased by his son William Gay last month and his daughter Karen Lee Gay in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane (Larsen) Gay; his daughter Janice Romano and her husband Peter of Brick; two grandchildren Kurt Romano and Lindsay Marvin and her husband Jim; and two great-grandchildren Abby Marvin and James Marvin.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 12-2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A prayer service will begin at 2 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now