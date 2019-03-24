|
|
William B. Gay
Brick - William B. Gay, age 88, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at home. Born in Spring Lake, he lived in Boonton prior to moving to Brick 62 years ago. He worked as a Chief Lineman for Jersey Central Power and Light in Lakewood for many years before his retirement. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. William loved fishing on his 27' Shamrock boat called the "Glass Mistress" and was a member of the Jersey Shark Coast Anglers in Brick. His love of hunting took him all over the country.
William was predeceased by his son William Gay last month and his daughter Karen Lee Gay in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane (Larsen) Gay; his daughter Janice Romano and her husband Peter of Brick; two grandchildren Kurt Romano and Lindsay Marvin and her husband Jim; and two great-grandchildren Abby Marvin and James Marvin.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 12-2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A prayer service will begin at 2 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019