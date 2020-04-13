|
|
William Benintendi
Forked River - William P. Benintendi, age 88 of Forked River, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Bill was born in Manhattan, NY and had lived in Bogota, before moving to Forked River in 1996. Bill was a communicant of St. Pius the Tenth RC Church, Lacey Food Bank and the Forked River Old Guard. He proudly served in the US Army. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Anna and his beloved wife of 61 years, Frances, who passed in 2016. Bill is survived by his three children Marianne Luppino and her husband Glenn, Thomas, and Carylann Maniscalco and her husband Michael. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Lauren, Danielle, William, Lisa, Angela and Gary and his 5 great-grandchildren Matthew, John Luke, River, Reese, and Anna. Private cremation is under the care of the Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020