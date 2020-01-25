|
William "Bill" Boss, Jr.
Millstone - William "Bill" Boss, Jr., 86, of Millstone passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was born and raised in Englewood and proudly served in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer where he taxied planes during the Korean War. After serving in the Air Force, Bill worked as an ironworker. In the 1960's, he trained at the State Police Academy in Sea Girt as well as a narcotics school in Washington and went on to become an Old Bridge Township Police Officer, retiring in the early 1970's. In his retirement from the police department, Bill worked in the loss prevention department of Wakefern Food Corporation. He had lived in Old Bridge and East Brunswick before settling in Millstone 34 years ago. Bill had worked as the Store Manager of Shop Rite for Smutko Enterprises for 25 years and most recently was the Director of Operations for Shop Rite in Hunterdon County for 10 years. He loved traveling with his wife, Paula, especially to Europe and the Caribbean. He also enjoyed raising Standardbred horses on their horse farm. Together they spent their 30th wedding anniversary on a river cruise down the Danube River. Bill liked to stay active and biked over 200 miles at the age of 83.
Bill was predeceased by his son, William Michael Boss in 2014. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paula Boss of Millstone; children, Nancy Mazzola and her husband, Paul of Langhorne, PA, Cory Boss and his wife, Viktoria of Ocean Grove, Caitlin Biafore and her husband, Mark of Middletown, and Christopher Boss of Riviera Beach, FL; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Toscano of West Milford.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. On behalf of Bill, the family encourages you to celebrate his life and wear bright colors to his visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 9:00 AM funeral service on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brigadier General William C. Doyle New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of William to Haven Hospice, 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08818, Asbury Park Little League, P.O. Box 702, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth County, 305 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ, 07712. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020