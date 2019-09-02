|
William "Bill" Bowen
Toms River - Bill, age 79 of Lake Ridge, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Harrogate surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Hillary Bowen. He leaves behind his loving wife, Roberta of 55 years, his children, Matthew Bowen and his wife Susan and their three children Zachary, Kelly and Ryan; his daughter Catherine Bowen and his son Andrew Bowen and his wife Diana and Andrew's son, William; and his sister Roberta Johnsen and nieces and nephews. Bill was born and raised in Brooklyn and attended Erasmus Hall High School. He joined the Flatbush chapter #989 of the Order of DeMolay eventually becoming Master Counselor. He was a member of Willard Doric Sylvan Grove Lodge # 250 F&AM for over 56 years. After working for some of the largest construction companies in New York City, Bill retired at the age of 57 as Chief Estimator for Morse Diesel. Bill retired to the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River, after living in Marlboro, NJ for 28 years. He loved retirement and was an active member of many clubs. A special joy for the last 13 years, was the Wine Club where he served as president for two years. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife and photography. He will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3rd from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm and on Wednesday, September 4th from 10 to 11am followed by a Service at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester Township. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 2, 2019