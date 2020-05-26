William 'Billy' Brown



Asbury Park - William 'Billy' Brown of Asbury Park and Dorchester, Mass fell asleep in death in Boston on April 16th. Billy was preceded in death by his father James, mother Harneathia, son William 'Duke' Brown, brothers Rufus, James and Carl, also sisters Malvina and Barbara.



Billy leaves to mourn daughter Teaka Isaac of Roxbury, Mass, grandson Apahlo Sullivan, sisters Dorothy Spencer of Neptune, Patricia Brown of Asbury Park and longtime devoted companion Annette Bazley of Dorchester,Mass as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.









