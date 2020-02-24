|
William C. Bedle
Little Egg Harbor - William C. Bedle, age 80, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully at home on February 21, 2020 while under the comforting care of Angelica Hospice.
William was born at home in the "Village of Old Bridge" in East Brunswick to the late Russell L. and Lena K. Bedle. He was a resident of Little Egg Harbor for the past eight years and formerly lived in Cream Ridge and East Freehold. William was a longtime and dedicated employee of A&P Supermarkets starting after his graduation from South River High School. He enjoyed growing flowers and was especially proud of his Iris' and Day Lilies. During his younger years, he also enjoyed car racing.
William was predeceased by his parents; his older brother, Russell E. and younger sister, Marion R. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Audrey J. (Peterson) Bedle; their daughter, Laura Peterson; grandsons, Michael Trojan and wife Ana and Bryan Trojan and great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Eva all of Little Egg Harbor; a son Christopher and daughter Cathy from a previous marriage; a brother, Thomas M. Bedle and wife Ethel of Belleplain, NJ and a nephew, Thomas R. Bedle and wife Caryn of San Diego, CA.
Funeral services for William will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533 with burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick. Calling hours will be on Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's name can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020