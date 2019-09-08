|
William C. Cigliano
Oceanport - William C. Cigliano, 89, of Oceanport, passed away at home on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He was born in born in East Orange and lived Little Silver and Shrewsbury before moving to Oceanport in 1968.
He was a member of the Little Silver Fire Department since 1952 and a former captain and charter member of the Little Silver First Aid Squad.
He was a supervisor for the US Postal Service in Little Silver retiring in 1989 after 38 years. He was a courier for Commerce Bank in Tinton Falls and for Two River Community Bank in Eatontown.
He was predeceased ny his wife, Margaret "Betsy" in 2005; his parents, Louis and Carmella Cigliano and sisters, Emily Cigliano and Helen Brennan.
Surviving are his sisters-in-law, Barbara Colvin (Charlie) and Carol Sue Young; niece and nephews, Peter Ingrassia, Suzanne Manaseri, and Jay and Bill (Desirae) Colvin; great-niece, Jules.
Relatives and friends are invited visit from 1-3 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Friday St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to . For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019