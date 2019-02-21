|
|
William C. Duym
Westfield, MA - William C. Duym, 98, known as "Bill", passed away peacefully Saturday, February 10, 2019 at Armbrook Village in Westfield, MA. His wife of 70 years, the former Irene J. Rucinski of West Springfield, MA, was by his side and survives him. Born 1920 to William and Bertha Duym in Newark, NJ, Bill was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Betty Gahn and Ruth Valois both of NJ. He is survived by his younger brother, Arthur (Art) Duym and his wife Joan, of Toms River, NJ.
Bill and Irene moved to Westfield, MA in 2012, after his beloved house in Brick, NJ was flooded during Hurricane Sandy. A loving father, he raised 4 children in the Red Bank NJ area. He is survived by his children: Liz (Robbins) and John Blanchette of Southampton, MA, Cathy and Doug Brandt of Aiken, SC, Bill and Carole Duym of Durham, NC, and Susan Blake and Paul Bourbeau of Greenville, SC. He leaves behind nine loving grandchildren: Scott, Christina, Corinne, Jeff, Lisa, Bill, Karen, Kelly, and Sarah plus eight great-grandchildren.
Bill served in the USAF as an air cadet in 1944, and was honorably discharged. He worked his whole career as an electrical engineer for Western Electric in Newark, NJ. He was most proud of his family, instilling in them a strong work ethic. We will miss him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to his internment at 3 pm Friday June 7, 2019 at Mass. Veteran`s Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam, MA. Arrangements were made by Toomey-O`Brien Funeral Home, W. Springfield, MA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019