Resources
More Obituaries for William Hauck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Hauck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William C. Hauck Obituary
William C. Hauck

Marathon, FL - Captain Bill Hauck, 58, of Marathon, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was raised in Manasquan, N.J., an alumnus of the class of '78. His love for fishing and boating on the sea began at age 9 and continued throughout his life, working on head, private, and commercial boats. Bill achieved a 500 Ton Master License at a young age, a Marine Surveyor from 1985 until present. Bill was the owner and boat captain of the party fishing boat "Sea King". Bill volunteered his time and the "Sea King" for many children and local organizations in the Florida Keys.

Surviving is his daughter Samantha Hauck, beloved parents William and Audrey Hauck, siblings Carole Smith, Dwayne Hauck, Dawn Wilczewski, nieces Brooke, Lindsay, Meredith, Alaire, Brianne, Lauren, Krista, many great nieces, nephews, Uncle and Aunt Cecil and Mary Lou Lear. He was preceded in death and is now joined with his loving daughter Amy Nicole Hauck and nephew Tyson Smith.

In Honor of Bill, take a child fishing.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.