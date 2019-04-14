|
William C. Hauck
Marathon, FL - Captain Bill Hauck, 58, of Marathon, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was raised in Manasquan, N.J., an alumnus of the class of '78. His love for fishing and boating on the sea began at age 9 and continued throughout his life, working on head, private, and commercial boats. Bill achieved a 500 Ton Master License at a young age, a Marine Surveyor from 1985 until present. Bill was the owner and boat captain of the party fishing boat "Sea King". Bill volunteered his time and the "Sea King" for many children and local organizations in the Florida Keys.
Surviving is his daughter Samantha Hauck, beloved parents William and Audrey Hauck, siblings Carole Smith, Dwayne Hauck, Dawn Wilczewski, nieces Brooke, Lindsay, Meredith, Alaire, Brianne, Lauren, Krista, many great nieces, nephews, Uncle and Aunt Cecil and Mary Lou Lear. He was preceded in death and is now joined with his loving daughter Amy Nicole Hauck and nephew Tyson Smith.
In Honor of Bill, take a child fishing.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019