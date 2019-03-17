Services
Berkeley Twp. - William C. Holz, 76, of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he lived Union, NJ before moving to Ocean County area in 1965.

William worked as an Auto Body Mechanic at Iroc in Tinton Falls, NJ.

He served in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1963.

William was predeceased by his wife, Diane, in 2015.

Surviving are his daughter and son in law Kimberly and Joseph Tykot of Craddockville, VA, a sister Mildred Orlando of Westfield, NJ, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be offered Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:00am at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
